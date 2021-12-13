Watch more on iWantTFC

Papalitan na ang mga mukha ng mga bayani sa bagong polymer o plastic na pera na ilalabas ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sa 2022. Ayon sa BSP, darating ang mga bagong P1,000 banknotes mula sa Australia sa Abril 2022 at ilalabas nila ito sa publiko para malaman kung mas mura at mas ligtas ito kumpara sa gamit ngayon na gawa sa cotton at abaca. Nadismaya ang ilan sa bagong disenyo, kasama ang ilang mambabatas, at isang kaanak ng isang national hero. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Lunes, 13 Disyembre 2021