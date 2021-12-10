Home  >  News

Tagaytay LGU, inatasan mga negosyante na magdagdag seguridad kontra basag-kotse

Posted at Dec 10 2021 03:20 PM

MAYNILA - Inatasan ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Tagaytay CIty ang mga business establishments na may parking area na palakasin ang seguridad kasunod ng mga napaulat na insidente ng basag kotse.

Sa memorandum na pirmado ni Tagaytay Mayor Agnes Tolentino, inabisuhan ang mga negosyo na dagdagan ang mga tauhan sa security para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng sasakyan ng mga customer.

Bukod dito, iniutos din ng city hall sa pulisya na dagdagan ang roving personnel para mapalakas ang police visibilty at matiyak ang kaligtasan ng publiko.

Sa tala ng Tagaytay City Police station, tatlo ang nagreklamo ng insidente ng basag kotse nitong Disyembre.

llan sa payo ng awtoridad sa publiko ay huwag iparada ang sasakyan sa madilim na lugar, huwag mag-iwan ng mahalagang gamit sa behikulo at maglagay ng alarm o warning device sa sasakyan.

- TeleRadyo 10 Disyembre 2021 
 
