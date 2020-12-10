Home  >  News

Expert allays concerns over allergic reactions to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 10:49 PM

Concerns were raised after two health workers in the UK were said to have had allergic reactions to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

For one infectious disease specialist, this is normal, but he stressed the importance of explaining the vaccine's possible side effects. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 10, 2020
