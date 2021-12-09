Home  >  News

WHO urges countries to 'act now' amid omicron threat

Posted at Dec 09 2021 10:15 PM

The World Health Organization makes an urgent appeal for governments to take defensive steps against the omicron COVID-19 variant.

But the call may be too late as a Filipino infectious disease expert believes the new strain is already in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 9, 2021
 
