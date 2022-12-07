Home > News PDEA official, 2 agents nabbed in buy-bust ops in Taguig headquarters ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2022 10:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine authorities arrest anti-narcotics agents, including a top official who allegedly sold illegal drugs out of their own headquarters in Taguig. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PDEA Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency buy-bust Taguig /entertainment/12/07/22/taylor-swift-steady-on-billboard-top-spot-on-6th-week/video/business/12/07/22/consumer-group-sees-increase-in-power-rates/news/12/07/22/time-magazine-names-zelensky-person-of-the-year/video/news/12/07/22/congress-urged-scrap-proposed-maharlika-wealth-fund/video/news/12/07/22/ilang-senador-panukalang-wealth-fund-dapat-suriing-mabuti