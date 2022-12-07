Home  >  News

PDEA official, 2 agents nabbed in buy-bust ops in Taguig headquarters

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2022 10:19 PM

Philippine authorities arrest anti-narcotics agents, including a top official who allegedly sold illegal drugs out of their own headquarters in Taguig. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2022
 
