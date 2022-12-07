Home > News Economists, ex-gov't officials urge Congress to scrap proposed Maharlika wealth fund ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2022 10:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Lawmakers pushing for the creation of a Philippine sovereign wealth fund are forced to backtrack on their proposal to get its seed capital from state pension agencies. Economists and former government officials had opposed the move that is spearheaded by relatives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Congress. Critics warn these scheme will only breed corruption. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight House of Representatives sovereign wealth fund Maharlika Investment Fund SSS GSIS /video/news/12/07/22/ilang-senador-panukalang-wealth-fund-dapat-suriing-mabuti/life/12/07/22/ph-bet-mickey-yatar-gears-up-for-red-bull-dance-your-style-2022-finals/news/12/07/22/ca-approves-new-ph-ambassador-to-china/life/12/07/22/halalan-2022-tops-trending-topic-on-google-in-2022/entertainment/12/07/22/reese-witherspoon-on-the-joys-of-producing-something-from-tiffanys