Study shows Filipino learners still lagging in math, science, reading

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2023 10:38 PM

A global assessment of students ranked the Philippines in the bottom 10 of 81 countries.

But the Philippine education department believes the country’s score will improve through its new curriculum. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2023
