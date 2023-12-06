Home > News Study shows Filipino learners still lagging in math, science, reading ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 06 2023 10:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A global assessment of students ranked the Philippines in the bottom 10 of 81 countries. But the Philippine education department believes the country’s score will improve through its new curriculum. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight 2022 PISA PISA DepEd Department of Education