SMNI's Lorraine Badoy cited in contempt, detained by House panel

For "refusal to answer relevant inquiry" and "acting in a disrespectful manner," the House Committee on Legislative Franchises cited in contempt and placed in detention SMNI host Lorraine Badoy, during its December 5 probe into the alleged misinformation spread by the media network.

The motion to detain Badoy came just hours after her co-host, Jeffrey Celiz, was similarly cited in contempt and placed under House custody for refusing to name his source in accusing Speaker Martin Romualdez of spending P1.8 billion in travel funds in 2023.

