Home > News SMNI's Lorraine Badoy cited in contempt, detained by House panel ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 06 2023 07:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC For "refusal to answer relevant inquiry" and "acting in a disrespectful manner," the House Committee on Legislative Franchises cited in contempt and placed in detention SMNI host Lorraine Badoy, during its December 5 probe into the alleged misinformation spread by the media network. The motion to detain Badoy came just hours after her co-host, Jeffrey Celiz, was similarly cited in contempt and placed under House custody for refusing to name his source in accusing Speaker Martin Romualdez of spending P1.8 billion in travel funds in 2023. RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber SMNI, House of Representatives, Lorraine Badoy, Jeffrey Celiz, ANC promo Read More: SMNI House of Representatives Lorraine Badoy Jeffrey Celiz