Human rights group calls for defunding, abolition of PH anti-communist task force
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 05 2020 01:16 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, NTF-ELCAC, communists, NPA, communists task force, Philippines, Makabayan, AFP
- /video/business/12/05/20/ph-registers-highest-inflation-rate-among-asean-countries
- /video/news/12/05/20/duterte-reiterates-call-for-universal-access-to-covid-19-vaccines
- /spotlight/12/05/20/how-700-epidemiologists-are-living-now-and-what-they-think-is-next
- /video/news/12/05/20/isis-inspired-militants-attack-maguindanao-town
- /entertainment/12/05/20/arjo-atayde-wins-best-actor-at-2020-asian-academy-creative-awards-for-bagman