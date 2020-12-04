Home  >  News

Human rights group calls for defunding, abolition of PH anti-communist task force

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2020 01:16 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

A human rights group allied with the left-leaning Makabayan bloc of Philippine lawmakers is calling for the abolition and defunding of the Philippine government's anti-insurgency task force. Adrian Ayalin tells us, the military is considering filing charges against the Makabayan bloc. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 4, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   NTF-ELCAC   communists   NPA   communists task force   Philippines   Makabayan   AFP  