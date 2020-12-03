'Serial rapist' arestado sa panggahasa umano sa 20 masahista

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Arestado ang isang lalaki sa panggagahasa at pagnanakaw umano sa mga masahista nitong Huwebes sa Pasay City.

Higit 20 na ang nabiktima ng 27 anyos na suspek, ayon sa pulisya.

Nagmemessage ang lalaki sa social media ng massage parlors at massage therapists at papapuntahin sa apartelle ang mga biktima kung saan niya ito tututukan ng patalim at gagahasain, ayon sa pulisya.

Kalaunan ay nanakawan din niya ng gamit ang mga biktima, dagdag ng mga awtoridad.

Mahaharap sa kasong robbery with rape ang suspek.

--Ulat ni Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News