Salceda says sovereign wealth fund an initiative of President Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2022 10:20 PM

Several Philippine lawmakers question certain features of the sovereign wealth fund proposed by relatives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Congress.

At least one of the funds’ proponents assures critics that safeguards will be put in place to prevent its misuse. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2022
