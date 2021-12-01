Watch more on iWantTFC

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is seen as the potential beneficiary of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go's withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race. Marcos recently lost favor with President Rodrigo Duterte but his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, is apparently out sending reconciliation feelers to the president. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2021

