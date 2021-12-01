x

Bong Go yet to formally withdraw candidacy from presidential race

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2021 10:53 PM

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is seen as the potential beneficiary of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go's withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race. Marcos recently lost favor with President Rodrigo Duterte but his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, is apparently out sending reconciliation feelers to the president. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2021
 
