Makabayan lawmakers say Duterte's tirades a 'diversionary tactic'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2020 10:42 PM

Progressive House lawmakers fought back after President Rodrigo Duterte labeled them as legal fronts of Communist rebels.

They said the move is both a diversionary tactic to hide the government's supposed incompetence and an attempt to silence the opposition. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2020
