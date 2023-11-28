Home > News Hontiveros files resolution urging Malacañang to cooperate with ICC probe ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An opposition senator filed a resolution urging the Philippine government to cooperate in the International Criminal Court's probe of the Duterte administration's anti-illegal drugs campaign. But several senators are cold to the idea. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight