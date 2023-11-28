Home  >  News

Hontiveros files resolution urging Malacañang to cooperate with ICC probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:32 PM

An opposition senator filed a resolution urging the Philippine government to cooperate in the International Criminal Court's probe of the Duterte administration's anti-illegal drugs campaign.

But several senators are cold to the idea. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2023
 
