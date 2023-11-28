Hike in PhilHealth premium contributions looms in 2024

Watch more on iWantTFC

Premium contributions for state insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) are set to increase next year after two previous hikes were postponed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

Rey Balena, acting VP of PhiHealth corporate affairs group, said the next increase in premium contributions is set on 2024 in accordance wth the Universal Healthcare Law.

"Kung hindi magkakaroon ng amyenda sa batas ay 'yan ay ating ipapatupad kasi nangako tayong i-implement," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Based on the schedule, the contribution rate will increase to 5 percent with the ceiling set at P100,000. The current contribution rate is at 4 percent.

He said that even before the PhilHealth increase, the state insurer has already implemented enhancements in its coverage plan including expansion of hemodialysis sessions from. 90 sessions to 156 sessions and a 100 percent increase in coverage for acute stroke patients.