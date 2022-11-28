Home > News Filipinos urged to observe COVID health protocols amid BQ.1 subvariant detection ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2022 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipinos are urged to guard their health during the Christmas holiday season after the omicron BQ.1 subvariant is detected in the Philippines. This report tells us more about this COVID-19 strain that is feared to be more transmissible. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight COVID-19 coronavirus omicron omicron BQ.1 subvariant /spotlight/11/28/22/un-special-rapporteur-singhateh-visits-ph/news/11/28/22/romualdez-seeks-sovereign-wealth-fund-for-ph/news/11/28/22/2-suspects-killed-2-cops-injured-in-bulacan-shootout/business/11/28/22/kailangan-bang-mag-angkat-ng-sibuyas-ang-pilipinas/news/11/28/22/bfar-to-cooperate-with-ombudsman-on-imported-pink-salmon-pampano-ban