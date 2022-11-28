Home  >  News

Filipinos urged to observe COVID health protocols amid BQ.1 subvariant detection

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 11:31 PM

Filipinos are urged to guard their health during the Christmas holiday season after the omicron BQ.1 subvariant is detected in the Philippines.

This report tells us more about this COVID-19 strain that is feared to be more transmissible. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2022
