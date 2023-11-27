Home > News Chinese fighter jets circle over PH aircraft during PH-Australia joint patrols ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 10:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two Chinese fighter jets shadowed Philippine Air Force planes over the West Philippine Sea during a weekend joint patrol with Australia. But this did not prevent Manila from calling the joint patrol a success. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China West Philippine Sea PAF Philippine Air Force Australia