Chinese fighter jets circle over PH aircraft during PH-Australia joint patrols

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2023 10:42 PM

Two Chinese fighter jets shadowed Philippine Air Force planes over the West Philippine Sea during a weekend joint patrol with Australia.

But this did not prevent Manila from calling the joint patrol a success. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 27, 2023
