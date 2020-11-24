Home  >  News

NIA blames logging, quarrying for massive flooding in Cagayan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2020 11:01 PM

A Congressional probe in the Philippines is searching for answers as to why the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela were hit by massive floods at the height of typhoon Ulysses.

The National Irrigation Administration denied that the massive floods were caused by water released from the Magat Dam. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2020
