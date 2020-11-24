Home  >  News

Makabayan bloc members deny CPP-NPA links in Senate probe on red-tagging

Posted at Nov 24 2020 10:51 PM

Progressive House lawmakers strongly deny their supposed ties with communist rebels during Tuesday's Senate hearing on red-tagging. But the government's camp insists it has solid evidence linking the lower chamber's Makabayan bloc to the communist movement. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2020
