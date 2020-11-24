COVID-19 mass testing begins in flood-hit Tuguegarao City
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 24 2020 11:18 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Tuguegarao City mass testing, COVID-19 mass testing Tuguegarao, COVID-19, coronavirus
- /spotlight/11/24/20/with-us-hospitals-overrun-with-covid-19-patients-surgeon-general-urges-americans-to-hold-on
- /spotlight/11/24/20/evidence-builds-that-an-early-mutation-made-the-pandemic-harder-to-stop
- /video/news/11/24/20/duterte-wants-military-to-join-war-on-dugs
- /business/11/24/20/recto-scoffs-at-dofs-hesitance-to-accept-minor-create-amendments
- /video/news/11/24/20/nia-blames-logging-quarrying-for-massive-flooding-in-cagayan