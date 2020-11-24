Home  >  News

COVID-19 mass testing begins in flood-hit Tuguegarao City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2020 11:18 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The northern Philippine city of Tuguegarao carries out mass testing for the new coronavirus following devastating floods in the area. 

The city may revert to stricter quarantine restrictions if the tests reveal a spike in COVID-19 cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Tuguegarao City mass testing   COVID-19 mass testing Tuguegarao   COVID-19   coronavirus  