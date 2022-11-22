Home > News US VP Harris reaffirms commitment to uphold international rules in South China Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2022 12:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC US Vice President Kamala Harris flew Tuesday to Palawan island, the Philippine province on the frontier of disputed waters in the South China Sea. She announced new US assistance for local fishermen and the Philippine Coast Guard, who’ve encountered aggressive moves by Chinese vessels. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Palawan South China Sea US Kamala Harris /news/11/23/22/carlos-backs-ph-navy-on-chinas-forced-seizure-of-rocket-part/spotlight/11/23/22/latest-biotechnology-research-on-hiv-may-help-build-ph-capacities-against-it-dost/news/11/23/22/jinggoy-disability-pension-ng-mga-beterano-dapat-itaas/news/11/23/22/house-oks-ph-indigenous-writing-systems-bill-on-2nd-reading/video/business/11/23/22/ph-shares-recover-to-6429