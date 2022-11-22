Home  >  News

US VP Harris reaffirms commitment to uphold international rules in South China Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 12:13 AM

US Vice President Kamala Harris flew Tuesday to Palawan island, the Philippine province on the frontier of disputed waters in the South China Sea.

She announced new US assistance for local fishermen and the Philippine Coast Guard, who’ve encountered aggressive moves by Chinese vessels. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2022
