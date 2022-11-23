Devotees continue to wear face masks in Baclaran church
Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 23 2022 09:51 AM
coronavirus, baclaran church
- /classified-odd/11/23/22/taiwans-newest-party-wants-to-make-mahjong-great-again
- /overseas/11/23/22/indonesia-quake-survivors-appeal-for-supplies-as-rescuers-trawl-rubble
- /news/11/23/22/vic-rodriguez-downplays-expulsion-from-marcos-jr-party
- /spotlight/11/23/22/medical-community-frets-over-fate-of-twitter
- /sports/11/23/22/filipino-canadians-hold-biggest-basketball-tournament-in-whitehorse