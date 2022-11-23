Devotees continue to wear face masks in Baclaran church

Watch more on iWantTFC

Devotees attending Mass at Baclaran Church in Parañaque City continue to wear face masks despite a government order that wearing masks indoors is optional.

Churchgoers, however, are no longer following the 1 meter social distancing protocol inside the church.

“Parang nasanayan na kasi mag facemask parang kulang kasi na lalabas ka ng bahay sa public na walang face mask parang kulang tsaka proteksyon na din kahit papano na makipagsalamuha ka sa iba na hindi mo naman sila kilala," said one devotee.

Mass would be every hour until 11 A.M. and from 1:30 in the afternoon until 6 P.M.

