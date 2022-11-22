Home  >  News

Abu Sayyaf member linked to kidnapping of ABS-CBN News team surrenders

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 12:27 AM

A member of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group linked to the 2008 hostage taking of ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Ces Drilon and her team in Sulu province surrenders to authorities.

 For Drilon and her team, it’s justice long overdue. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2022
