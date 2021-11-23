Ilang lugar sa Pampanga sinalakay ng rice black bug

Watch more on iWantTFC

PAMPANGA—Naitala sa ilang lugar sa lalawigan ng Pampanga ang pananalasa ng rice black bug.

Matapos manalasa sa Cabanatuan City sa Nueva Ecija at sa Asingan, Pangasinan, nakitaan na rin ang ilang lugar sa Pampanga ng mga rice black bug.

Ayon sa Department of Agriculture, apektado na ang ilang bahahi ng San Jose Malino sa bayan ng Mexico, ilang bahagi ng Arayat at ilang bahagi ng bayan ng Sta. Ana.

Paglilinaw ni Trojane Soberano, science research specialist ng DA, incidence lang at hindi pa outbreak ang dating ng mga RBB.

Bukod sa pamemeste ng palay, mabaho ang amoy ng mga ito kapag nadapuan at delikado kapag nagkalat sa daan.

Kasalukuyang nagsasagawa ng mga hakbang ang DA upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng mga peste. Pinayuhan na rin ang mga magsasaka at residente ng mga lugar na apektado ng RBB na gumamit ng light trapping equipment.

"So, 'pag nakita natin na may RBB na sa bukid, we can conduct light trapping 3 days before and 3 days after the full moon kasi that is the time na very active silang lumipad sa paligid," ani Soberano.

Paalala ng DA, ugaliin ang field monitoring at pagre-report sa kanilang opisina.

Pinakamainam na gawin sa mga RBB ay kunin, kolektahin at ibaon sa lupa para hindi na ito dumami.—Ulat ni Gracie Rutao