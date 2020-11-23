Home  >  News

Senators worry about plan to tap PITC for COVID-19 vaccine procurement

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2020 10:48 PM

Philippine lawmakers expressed apprehension over the government's plan to tap a little-known agency for the procurement of coronavirus vaccines. 

But Manila's trade chief downplayed these concerns and disputes one senator's claim that there may be billions of pesos in parked funds in the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC). - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2020
