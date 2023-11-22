Home > News DFA says 17 Filipino seafarers among hostages in hijacked ship in Red Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2023 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A new front opened in the Israel-Hamas conflict. A cargo ship believed to be owned by an Israeli tycoon is hijacked by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Seventeen Filipinos are among the ship’s 25-man crew. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Hamas Israel-Hamas war Houthi Red Sea hijack