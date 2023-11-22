Home  >  News

DFA says 17 Filipino seafarers among hostages in hijacked ship in Red Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2023 11:53 PM

A new front opened in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A cargo ship believed to be owned by an Israeli tycoon is hijacked by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Seventeen Filipinos are among the ship’s 25-man crew. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2023
 

