Sara Duterte tells supporters to protect running mate Marcos Jr.

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2021 10:21 PM

Vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio strongly makes a case for her running mate, former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who has recently been criticized by her father, President Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2021
