President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he walks with a limp because of a motorcycle accident.

"Marami akong disgrasya sa motor... I walk with a limp kasi the last time, hindi ako nakarecover tapos yong spinal ano ko parang may diperensya talaga, so hindi na ako makalakad na ano, straight," Duterte said in a speech when he inspected airport and seaport improvements in General Santos City.

(I have had may accidents on the motorcycle. I walk with a limp because the last time, I did not recover, and there is a problem with my spinal cord, so I can no longer walk straight.)

But Duterte, 76, said he continues riding motorcycles.

"Gusto ko rin mamatay na nakamotor. Kung mamatay ka lang naman, doon na sa paborito mong—kung mamatay ka nang mabaril ka, walang kuwenta," he reasoned.

(I want to die on a motorcycle, too. If you die, it's better if it is while doing your favorite—if you're shot dead, it's senseless.)

Duterte's former aide Sen. Christopher Go said in 2019 the President fell off his 650cc dirt bike after he made a sharp turn, and landed on his left elbow.

Two other officials had different versions of the incident.

Then Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte was reaching for his shoe when he fell off the parked motorcycle resulting in "light bruises and slight scratches."

Meanwhile, then PSG Commander Brig. Gen. Jose Niembra said the President was trying out motorcycles when he bumped into an "obstruction" on his way out of a garage in the compound.

During his final State of the Nation Address last July, Duterte appeared to lose his footing. His spokesman Harry Roque said the President, 76, merely "slipped" and there was no "extraordinary" problem with his health.

In June, the President also appeared to lose his balance during an Independence Day program in Bulacan province. This was a "simple misstep," Malacañang said, as it again denied that the Chief Executive has a serious health problem.

Duterte, the oldest to become Philippine President, had said he suffers from Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

The President, in various instances, has said he also struggled with back pains, migraines and Buerger's disease, which is linked to blockages in the blood vessels associated with heavy smoking during his youth.



This year alone, his aides had to stress in at least 2 other instances that he was well.