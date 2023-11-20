Home  >  News

Marcos Jr on VP Sara: 'She does not deserve to be impeached'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2023 02:46 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Monday (November 20) that his administration is paying "close attention" to the rumored steps to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte.

The chief executive also denied the supposed "cracks" in their political alliance and emphasized that he does not want his running mate to be ousted.
