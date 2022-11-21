DOJ eyeing charges vs. company that helped dig Bilibid tunnel

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it is planning to file charges against a company that helped dig a tunnel inside the compound of the New Bilibid Prison.

“Kinukumpleto pa ho yung investigation report bago ho na gawin ang ganyang bagay,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla told TeleRadyo.

(We are completing our investigation report before filing charges.)

“Yan ho kasi, marami hong paglabag sa batas yan,” he added.

(They broke many laws by digging that tunnel.)

Remulla had earlier said that suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag told him that he was digging for Yamashita treasure inside the prison compound. The DOJ secretary said he told Bantag to stop what he was doing.

The official said the company involved in the digging was Agua Tierra Oro Mina (ATOM) Development, the same company tapped by Bantag for a real estate development project near the state penitentiary.

Bantag had claimed the excavation was intended to build a deep swimming pool since he is a scuba diver.

He denied it was intended as an escape tunnel.

The revelation of the existence of the hole and the tunnel came after 12,000 contraband items were retrieved in Bilibid, which included illegal drugs, liquor, weapons, and phones.

Bantag has been under fire since he was tagged in the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid, who was gunned down in a Las Pinas village.

--TeleRadyo, 21 November 2022