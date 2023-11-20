Home > News Transport officials downplay effects of transport strike ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2023 11:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine transport officials downplayed the impact of a transport strike protesting provisions of the government’s jeepney modernization program. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PUV modernization program jeepney transportation transport strike modernization