Transport officials downplay effects of transport strike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2023 11:14 PM

Philippine transport officials downplayed the impact of a transport strike protesting provisions of the government’s jeepney modernization program. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 20, 2023
