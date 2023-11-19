Watch more on iWantTFC

The shear line - where the cool Amihan and warm Pacific winds meet - will continue to affect the central part of the country Monday, the state weather bureau said.

It will bring scattered rains in Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga. Flooding and landslides remain a threat in these areas especially those which have been soaked for the past several days.

The northeast monsoon or Amihan will also continue to bring nippy conditions, especially in Northern Luzon. The temperature in Baguio City Sunday early morning dipped to 14.0°C -- the city's lowest this Amihan season so far.

Amihan will bring light rains in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience generally fair weather with cool mornings and evenings. Isolated light rains are also possible but thunderstorms are unlikely.

Gale warning is also in effect over the seaboards of Ilocos provinces, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, northern Quezon, northern and eastern Bicol, Northern and Eastern Samar, and Kalayaan Islands due to big waves generated by the Amihan.

Hot weather will prevail over the rest of Mindanao with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms that could last up to an hour or two.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area off Surigao del Norte dissipated Sunday afternoon.

PAGASA weather forecaster Robert Badrina says that they are not monitoring new weather disturbance and that it is less likely for a storm to form this week.