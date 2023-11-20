Home > News Marcos Jr.: China reclamation moving closer to PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2023 11:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC China’s reclamation activities in the West Philippine Sea inch closer to Philippine shores. That observation made by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his visit to America’s Pacific military headquarters in Hawaii. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China West Philippine Sea Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Hawaii US Indo-Pacific Command