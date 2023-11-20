Home  >  News

Marcos Jr.: China reclamation moving closer to PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2023 11:08 PM

China’s reclamation activities in the West Philippine Sea inch closer to Philippine shores.

That observation made by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his visit to America’s Pacific military headquarters in Hawaii. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 20, 2023
