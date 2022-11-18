Home  >  News

Floods hit central, southern Philippine areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2022 12:33 AM

Floods hit parts of the central and southern Philippines after days of heavy rains. Local governments have declared a state of calamity in the affected areas. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says relevant agencies are ready to help. Sharon Evite with the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 18, 2022
