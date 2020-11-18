Pinsala dahil sa pagbaha sa San Mateo, Rizal higit P130 milyon na

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Umabot na sa higit P130 milyon ang halaga ng mga nasalanta sa bayan ng San Mateo sa lalawigan ng Rizal matapos ang pagbahang dulot ng bagyong Ulysses.

“Nag-risk assessment kami. Damage to infrastructure sa government facilities nasa P100 million. Damage to crops nasa P15 million, farm implements nasa P22 million,” pahayag ni Vice Mayor Paeng Diaz.

Ayon kay Diaz na nagsisilbing acting mayor dahil kasalukuyang nagpapagaling pa ang kanilang alkalde mula sa COVID-19, hindi pa kasama sa kanilang partial assessment ang mga bahay na nasira ng bagyo.

“Halos nasa one third ng IRA (internal revenue allotment) namin 'yun partial assessment pa lang,” sabi ni Diaz sa panayam sa TeleRadyo.



Wala na rin baha sa bayan pero may nasa 1,700 resident pa ang nananatili sa mga evacuation center.

“Kasagsagan ng bagyo, hangin tinangay 'yung bubong tapos dumating 'yung mataas na flood, bahay naman 'yung tinangay. Pagbalik flooring na lang natira. Matindi ito kaysa Ondoy nating nakaraan,” sabi niya.

Dagdag ni Diaz, may mga naging biktima ng Ondoy dati na nagpataas ng kanilang bahay ang inabot pa rin ng baha ngayon.

- TeleRadyo, 18 Nobyembre 2020