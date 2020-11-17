Home  >  News

Cagayan governor wants to file charges vs NIA over dam water release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2020 09:40 PM

The local government of flood-hit Cagayan considers filing charges against the National Irrigation Administration. The agency's decision to release water from Magat Dam triggered massive flooding in the province and other areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2020
 
