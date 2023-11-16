Home > News Duterte on criminal complaint: I will just go to prison ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2023 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte claimed he’s ready to be jailed. He’s been summoned by the Quezon City prosecutor over his alleged death threat against lawmaker France Castro. But Castro feels Duterte is not taking the matter seriously. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Rodrigo Duterte France Castro grave threats