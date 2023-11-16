Home  >  News

Duterte on criminal complaint: I will just go to prison

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2023 11:01 PM

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte claimed he’s ready to be jailed.

He’s been summoned by the Quezon City prosecutor over his alleged death threat against lawmaker France Castro.

But Castro feels Duterte is not taking the matter seriously. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2023
