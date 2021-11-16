Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Vice presidential aspirant Vicente “Tito” Sotto III is not changing his campaign strategy, even as Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running to be his opponent in the 2022 polls.

Sotto topped the latest Social Weather Stations survey on preferred vice-presidential candidates, with 44 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him. Duterte-Carpio is in second place with 25 percent.

“No, we will still go on with what we’re doing. We are in--you know it’s very difficult to describe in English ano, but in Tagalog, what our group is doing is naglalatag kami,” he said on ANC’s “Headstart.”

“Nakalatag, we have three major political parties in our group, and we are consolidating our forces. Naglalatag kami nationwide nung aming mga organizations.”

“We have the Reporma Party, the chairman of which is Senator Lacson and the president is [former] Speaker Bebot Alvarez. And then we have the National Unity party, the chairman is Ronnie Puno and the president is Congressman (Elpidio) Barzaga. And then we have the Nationalist People’s Coalition of which I am chairman, and again also we are consolidating the forces of NPC,” he explained.

“Kumbaga sa ano eh, parang carpet bombing of these three political parties nationwide,” he added.

Sotto answered in the affirmative when asked if he considers Duterte-Carpio his most formidable opponent in the 2022 elections.

He said, however, that other candidates are worthy opponents as well.

“Well yes, and of course you have to give it to the other candidates, they will all be campaigning.”

“So, everyone is a worthy candidate. I think all of the, those who have filed their certificates of candidacy are worthy candidates,” he said.

--ANC, 16 November 2021