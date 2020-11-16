Home  >  News

Palace sees no shortcomings in Cagayan Valley disaster

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2020 10:47 PM

Vice President Leni Robredo calls for a probe into the massive floods in the Cagayan Valley region. But the Duterte administration sees no shortcomings in the wake of a typhoon that has already killed 69 people. 

It also justified the creation of yet another task force amid criticism it is redundant. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2020
 
