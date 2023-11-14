Home  >  News

De Lima camp mulls legal action vs ex-Duterte administration officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2023 12:04 AM

The legal team of former Sen. Leila de Lima wants to hold accountable Duterte administration officials who allegedly persecuted her.

Even the US State Department is calling on the Philippine government to resolve the charges it considers as politically motivated. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2023
