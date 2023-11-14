Home > News De Lima camp mulls legal action vs ex-Duterte administration officials ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2023 12:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The legal team of former Sen. Leila de Lima wants to hold accountable Duterte administration officials who allegedly persecuted her. Even the US State Department is calling on the Philippine government to resolve the charges it considers as politically motivated. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Leila de Lima Rodrigo Duterte war on drugs