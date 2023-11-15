Home > News Aside from buses, who else can use EDSA carousel lane? ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2023 05:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson Atty. Romando Artes on Wednesday (November 15) clarified the type of vehicles and officials that are authorized to use the EDSA bus carousel lane. Artes emphasized the list of authorized users of the exclusive bus lane following reports of a government official's convoy being flagged down for allegedly passing the route. The MMDA official said the agency has started an investigation into the unauthorized use of the bus lane, adding that initial reports clear the name of Sen. Bong Revilla, who has also denied involvement. (Video from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, Bong Revilla, Romando Artes, MMDA, EDSA, EDSA Carousel, bus lane Read More: MMDA EDSA EDSA Carousel bus lane Bong Revilla Romando Artes