Aside from buses, who else can use EDSA carousel lane?

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson Atty. Romando Artes on Wednesday (November 15) clarified the type of vehicles and officials that are authorized to use the EDSA bus carousel lane.

Artes emphasized the list of authorized users of the exclusive bus lane following reports of a government official's convoy being flagged down for allegedly passing the route.

The MMDA official said the agency has started an investigation into the unauthorized use of the bus lane, adding that initial reports clear the name of Sen. Bong Revilla, who has also denied involvement.

(Video from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News)