Home > News Romualdez hails Duterte move to drop confidential funds ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 12:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine House Speaker Martin Romualdez lauded Vice President Sara Duterte for giving up her offices' 2024 confidential funds. Romualdez hopes they can now improve relations between the chamber and the Duterte family. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Martin Romualdez Sara Duterte OVP DepEd House of Representatives confidential funds