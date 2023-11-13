Home  >  News

Romualdez hails Duterte move to drop confidential funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 12:55 AM

Philippine House Speaker Martin Romualdez lauded Vice President Sara Duterte for giving up her offices' 2024 confidential funds.

Romualdez hopes they can now improve relations between the chamber and the Duterte family. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Martin Romualdez   Sara Duterte   OVP   DepEd   House of Representatives   confidential funds  