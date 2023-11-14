Watch more on iWantTFC

Hundreds of dead tilapia were seen floating in Cañacao Bay in Cavite City on Tuesday.

The cause of the fish kill is still unknown, as of this posting.

Residents said they started smelling a foul odor in the area on Sunday night. The stink forced at least 31 families to move to an evacuation center.

"Hindi kami makatulog sa sobrang baho," said resident Michelle Echague.

Gerry Rubia, another resident, said he and other volunteers have filled some 220 sacks with the dead fish since Monday, which were buried in a nearby landfill.

— Report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News