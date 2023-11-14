Home > News Hundreds of dead fish seen floating in Cavite City's Cañacao Bay ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 01:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hundreds of dead tilapia were seen floating in Cañacao Bay in Cavite City on Tuesday. The cause of the fish kill is still unknown, as of this posting. Residents said they started smelling a foul odor in the area on Sunday night. The stink forced at least 31 families to move to an evacuation center. "Hindi kami makatulog sa sobrang baho," said resident Michelle Echague. Gerry Rubia, another resident, said he and other volunteers have filled some 220 sacks with the dead fish since Monday, which were buried in a nearby landfill. — Report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, regions, regional news Read More: tilapia Cañacao Bay Cavite City fish kill