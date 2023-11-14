Home  >  News

Groups march outside US Embassy over Israeli strikes in Gaza

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 06:26 PM

Several groups marched outside the US Embassy in Manila on Tuesday (November 14) to denounce the continuing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

The groups condemned the alleged role of the US government in the ongoing attacks in Gaza and raised concern about the new round of US military exercises in the Philippines. — Story from Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

