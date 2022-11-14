Home > News Prosecutors to subpoena Bantag, deputy to Lapid investigation hearing ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2022 11:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine state prosecutors are set to summon suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag and his alleged accomplices for a consolidated preliminary investigation into the October 3 murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid. But Bantag insists he will only cooperate once Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla resigns. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid Percy Lapid slay case Gerald Bantag Bureau of Corrections DOJ Department of Justice Jesus Remulla /news/11/14/22/ched-budget-ipinagpaliban-muna-ng-senado/video/entertainment/11/14/22/alamin-ano-ang-tampok-sa-qcinema-filmfest-ngayong-taon/news/11/14/22/marcos-appoints-new-anti-red-tape-body-chief/business/11/14/22/house-oks-reforms-to-taxes-on-financial-deals-passive-income/video/life/11/14/22/pambato-ng-spain-sa-miss-universe-3-taong-nasa-pilipinas