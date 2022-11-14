Home  >  News

Prosecutors to subpoena Bantag, deputy to Lapid investigation hearing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2022 11:06 PM

Philippine state prosecutors are set to summon suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag and his alleged accomplices for a consolidated preliminary investigation into the October 3 murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

But Bantag insists he will only cooperate once Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla resigns. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2022
