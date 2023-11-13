Watch more on iWantTFC

Atty. Harry Roque, who was once the spokesperson of former president Rodrigo Duterte, said he respects the Court's decision to allow former senator Leila de Lima to post bail, despite disagreeing with it.

Roque said the decision sends a wrong message for witnesses that they can change their testimonies.

"Hindi man tayo sumang-ayon sa desisyon na 'yan, nirerespeto natin 'yan dahil 'yan po ang naging husgado ng hukuman," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Pero ako po ay may alinlangan diyan dahil ibig sabihin niyan, pinaniniwalaan na ngayon ng hukuman ang mga papalit-palit na bersyon ng mga testigo," Roque added.

De Lima, who was arrested in 2017 under the Duterte administration, was acquitted in a conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading case in May, with Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 saying the recantation by former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos of his testimony had created reasonable doubt.

Ragos earlier claimed that he delivered drug money to De Lima in 2012.

For Roque, witnesses who changed their testimonies should be penalized.

"Pero para sa akin po, 'yan ay nagpapadala ng hindi magandang mensahe sa mga testigo," he said.

"Sana ay maparusahan ang mga nagbaliktad ng kanilang testimonya," Roque added.

A Muntinlupa court on Monday granted De Lima's petition for bail.