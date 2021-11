Sara-Bongbong term-sharing? Not likely, says Lakas-CMD president

Watch more on iWantTFC

The once-dominant Philippine political party Lakas-CMD is seeking to field president Rodrigo Duterte's daughter as its new standard-bearer. But the party's president rejects a proposed term sharing arrangement in the potential election tandem of Sara Duterte-Carpio and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos. RG Cruz has tonight's Top Story. - ANC, The World Tonight, November 12, 2021