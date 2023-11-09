Home > News PH, US marines kick off annual 'Kamandag Exercises' Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2023 01:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino and American marines officially started their annual joint military exercises in the Philippines. They are joined for the first time by troops from Japan and South Korea. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight US marines military defense