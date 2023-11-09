Home  >  News

PH, US marines kick off annual 'Kamandag Exercises'

Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2023 01:49 AM

Filipino and American marines officially started their annual joint military exercises in the Philippines. They are joined for the first time by troops from Japan and South Korea. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2023
