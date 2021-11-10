Home  >  News

Presidential aspirants unfazed by 'Marcos-Duterte tandem'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 10:42 PM

Other Philippine presidential aspirants claimed they are not bothered by a possible 2022 alliance of Sara Duterte-Carpio and presidential contender Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

One presidential bet even believes a potential Duterte-Marcos ticket could benefit the opposition. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2021
 
