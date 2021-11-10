Home  >  News

ALAMIN: Patakaran para sa substitution ng kandidato sa Halalan 2022

Posted at Nov 10 2021 08:48 PM

May limang araw na lang para sa pag-atras ng kandidatura at paghahain ng substitution ng mga kakandidato sa Halalan 2022. Sa gitna ng mga puna na nagagamit lang ito ng mga politiko, sinabi ng Comelec na dapat magpasa ng batas kung nais higpitan ang mga patakaran o di kaya’y tuluyan nang alisin ang probisyon na ito. Nagpa-Patrol, Ina Reformina. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 10 Nobyembre 2021

